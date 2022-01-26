A man with a history of domestic violence convictions is facing allegations he did it again.
Eric Brett Honey has three prior felony convictions for domestic abuse and is facing more allegations following a Saturday morning incident in Elgin.
A Comanche County deputy was called shortly before 12:30 a.m. to 205 NE Fourth Street in Elgin regarding a domestic assault with injuries. A woman was found with blood coming from the middle of her scalp and she had blood on her face and clothes, the probable cause affidavit states. She also was having trouble breathing and couldn’t talk very well.
She said the suspect, Honey, was asleep in the bedroom. He was taken into custody and medical personnel took care of her injuries, the affidavit states.
The woman said Honey accused her of cheating and began fighting with her, striking her multiple times in the ribs, abdomen and back. She said he began strangling her, pinning her against a door frame and squeezing until she lost consciousness, according to the affidavit. She said her juvenile daughter got involved verbally.
Another struggle between the adults ended up with more punches to the woman’s face and head, the affidavit states. He left the room before returning and punching her in the chest, she said.
The girl told investigators she was able to push Honey over a chair and got her mother and her into another room and barricaded the door, according to the affidavit. Investigators saw a fist-shaped mark impressed in the door.