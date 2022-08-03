A Lawton man with multiple domestic abuse charges in the last 10 years, as well as six outstanding warrants, was arrested on Thursday by Lawton Police after allegations he assaulted his own sister, police said.
Gregory Kenneth Gilley, 35, was charged on Friday in Comanche County District Court for domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent offense. The crime is punishable by imprisonment of up to four years.
The affidavit states that police were called to a residence at 7:04 p.m. where they found a female victim with visible injuries. The suspect, Gilley, had fled and was eventually found outside in the backyard inside a shed, hiding under a couch which he had placed on top of himself, police reported.
The victim, who is the sister of Gilley, accused him of acting belligerently around the house and yelling at her when she wanted to talk to her kids on her phone. The affidavit states when the victim confronted Gilley with his behavior, he pushed his forehead against her forehead. She pushed him back and he then “headbutted” her in her face. He swung at her and punched her left eye. She then pushed him off and fled to the bathroom, locking the door behind her, police said.
When she exited the bathroom, Gilley placed her into a chokehold and forced her to the ground, saying he wanted her “dead” and “was waiting to kill her,” the affidavit says. He placed his foot on her neck to keep her down on the ground.
Police said Gilley stated he was jealous of the victim. He turned out to have six outstanding warrants, including a felony warrant for burglary. He had multiple charges for domestic abuse in the last 10 years.
He is in Comanche County Detention Center on $30,000 bond, records indicate. His preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for at 3 p.m. Nov. 15.