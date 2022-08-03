A Lawton man with multiple domestic abuse charges in the last 10 years, as well as six outstanding warrants, was arrested on Thursday by Lawton Police after allegations he assaulted his own sister, police said.

Gregory Kenneth Gilley, 35, was charged on Friday in Comanche County District Court for domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent offense. The crime is punishable by imprisonment of up to four years.

