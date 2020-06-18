An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Lawton man accused of chasing his neighbor while wielding a sword.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Terry Levaster Branch Jr., 44, of Lawton, for a count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The allegation stems from a June 1 incident with his next door neighbor. According to the probable cause affidavit, a woman said Branch chased her around the yard with a “sword type of object” and came into her yard threatening her with it.
The woman said she called her stepfather and he came over. He told police he saw Branch chasing her with the weapon in her yard. The woman told police “she was afraid for her life, not knowing Terry’s intentions,” the affidavit states.
Branch’s arrest warrant bond was set at $10,000. He is described as a black man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.