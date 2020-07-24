A man was arrested after, police said, he failed to stop at a red light Friday, crashed into a tractor-trailer truck head-on and then fled, leaving his wife and three kids inside the deserted vehicle.
Lawton police and first responders were called shortly before 2 p.m. to the intersection of Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road on a three-vehicle wreck with injuries, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer.
Investigators learned one vehicle failed to stop at the light at intersection and struck the rig head-on, which caused his vehicle to spin and strike another, he said. The driver then took off on foot, leaving his wife and minor children inside the vehicle. They were later taken to a local hospital by ambulance. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
“Officers with the Traffic Division were at the hospital checking the status of the injured when the driver arrived at the hospital,” Garcia said.
The driver was taken into custody and arrested for child endangerment, fail to obey a traffic signal, driving under revocation, leaving the scene of an injury accident and insurance required.