A Lawton man is accused of stealing iPads from the Vaska Theatre when he was supposed to be closing up for the night.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Christopher Lane Jackson, 29, of Lawton, for a count of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or fine up to $5,000 plus restitution.
Jackson was working at the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris, the night of May 21 and was responsible for closing the business, according to the warrant affidavit.
Owner Justin Hackney reported receiving a notification that two of the business iPad Air tablets had been reset. While checking the business surveillance footage, Hackney saw Jackson with the iPads in his possession while leaving the venue, the affidavit states. He told investigators Jackson didn’t have permission to take the tablets and has since blocked his calls.
The combined loss of the two iPads is $1,198, according to the affidavit.