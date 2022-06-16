Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a man accused of stabbing his roommate in the neck one May morning.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Delmer Osias Anariba, 21, for a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Carlos Nazario said officers arrived at Comanche County Memorial Hospital around 7:30 a.m. May 23 on the report of a man who’d suffered stab wounds.
The man said he’d been driving to work with his roommate, Anariba, around 5 a.m. when they got into an argument near West Gore Boulevard and 24th Street. At some point, he said, Anariba pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the neck, the warrant affidavit states. The man said he grabbed the knife to get it away from Anariba but, instead, cut his hand. He said Anariba then stabbed him in the shoulder and the bicep before fleeing in the vehicle.
A $250,000 cash arrest warrant was set for Anariba, records indicate.