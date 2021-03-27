A 39-year-old man is wanted for arrest after he was accused of sexually assaulting and showing lewd materials to a young child.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Ashley Lorenzo Tuggle for a count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.
According to the warrant affidavit, Tuggle is accused of molesting the girl twice between January and December 2017. The girl was 4 years old at the time of the first incident and 5 the second time.
The victim, now 8 years old, told investigators Tuggle made her perform oral sex on him twice.
Tuggle’s cash warrant bond has been set for $100,000.