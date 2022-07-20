An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of strangling his mother after she asked him to clean up the kitchen.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for David Dwayne Leaston, 32, for domestic assault and battery by strangulation after two former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to the prior convictions, he faces between two and 10 years in prison if convicted.
Leaston is accused of attacking his mother on June 26. She told police her son, Leaston, became upset and grabbed her by the neck before choking her after she asked him to clean up the kitchen, the warrant affidavit states. She told police he threw her down, injuring her right shoulder and neck.
Leaston has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: February 2017, second-degree burglary; and December 2008, attempted second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Leaston’s cash warrant bond was set for $25,000 upon arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.