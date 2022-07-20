An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of strangling his mother after she asked him to clean up the kitchen.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for David Dwayne Leaston, 32, for domestic assault and battery by strangulation after two former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to the prior convictions, he faces between two and 10 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you