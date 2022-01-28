A Lawton man is wanted for shooting a woman in the head Monday night.
Investigators said there’s a social media video of him shooting at her home.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Jeremiah Lyn McCorkle, 20, for a count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The single count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 p.m. Monday. The woman had been sitting in the living room when a bullet fired from outside struck her in the head, the warrant affidavit states. Investigators said there were five other people also in the home who were endangered.
The wounded woman was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then taken to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where she remains under critical care.
A neighbor said earlier in the day, shortly before 3 p.m., two men and a woman, all young looking, were walking down the street. The witness said the victim was seen arguing with the men and woman when one of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it, saying he “knows where she lives,” according to the affidavit.
The victim’s mother-in-law told investigators the two men and woman had become mad when told to keep the noise down. She said after the one pulled the gun, he said “I will shoot up your house, (expletive),” the affidavit states. She said they all looked young, so she didn’t think much about the threat.
Lawton Police Detective Marcus Rucker said the next day, McCorkle was identified as a suspect after learning of a Snapchat video on social media.
A friend of McCorkle’s told Rucker he’d admitted to pulling the trigger. He told the friend the victim had come outside with a bat “so he returned with a pistol and ‘blew her (expletive) back,’” according to the affidavit.
A cash arrest warrant bond of $500,000 was set for McCorkle.
