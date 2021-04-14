A man is wanted by the law after he was accused of leaving two dogs to die with no food or water inside a feces-infested home.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Justin Michael Stanley, 40, for an allegation of cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.
Stanley is accused of leaving the two dogs to die inside a home at 203 Deer Drive in Cache on March 29, according to the charge.
Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel was called to the home regarding the two dogs. A witness had seen one of the dogs dead inside the living room of the home, according to the warrant affidavit. The witness said Stanley had moved out of the home that is in his deceased mother’s name and left the dogs inside and no one had been there “for quite some time.”
Kimmel said she knew Stanley had a chihuahua mix and a black and white shepherd mix because they usually were running at large. When she came to the house, the front door was ajar and an odor of decay was smelled, the affidavit states. The black and white dog was lying among trash and debris in the living room.
“The house was filthy, and I became sick at my stomach,” Kimmel stated.
The chihuahua was found dead and lying on trash in a bedroom. The carpet was wet, the floor was moldy and covered in feces, according to the affidavit. The toilet was full of human waste and there was no electricity or water service. There was no food or water left for the dogs.
The dogs chewed the window blinds and the windowsill frames appeared to have been chewed and clawed by the dogs, the affidavit states.
A necropsy of the dogs determined the chihuahua had been dead for about two weeks and the shepherd had died about five days prior. The vet said it appeared the dogs had decayed from the inside out, according to the affidavit.
Stanley’s cash warrant bond was set at $25,000.