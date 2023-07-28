Authorities are on the lookout for a Lawton man after an investigation from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics revealed he was trafficking fentanyl.

Alexander James Clowser, 23, of Lawton, was charged Monday in Comanche County District Court with two felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl) as well as other felonies and misdemeanors (see box). Trafficking fentanyl is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years, court records indicate.

