Authorities are on the lookout for a Lawton man after an investigation from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics revealed he was trafficking fentanyl.
Alexander James Clowser, 23, of Lawton, was charged Monday in Comanche County District Court with two felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl) as well as other felonies and misdemeanors (see box). Trafficking fentanyl is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years, court records indicate.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents conducted controlled buys with help of a confidential informant on two separate occasions on June 26 and July 10, buying 2 grams of blue M30 pills, respectively. Investigators believed the pills to be counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl due to the presence of acetaminophen, the affidavit states.
Investigators said they then obtained a search warrant and searched a room at the Executive Inn Hotel, 3134 Cache Road, on July 11, with assistance from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office. Among others, a stolen and loaded Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm firearm was found, as well as several baggies with blue M30 pills with a total weight of around 3.72 grams and 1 gram of methamphetamine.
Clowser was taken into custody and interviewed. Police said Clowser admitted to knowing about the pills and the firearm, but claimed he was not aware of the gun’s location. He also admitted to being a methamphetamine user and to the possession of methamphetamine.
The probable cause affidavit doesn’t reveal why Clowser was released after being detained. A felony warrant was issued by Comanche County District Court, with bond set at $150,000.