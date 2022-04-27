A Geronimo man is wanted for allegations of ongoing physical abuse of his ex-girlfriend.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Douglas Scott Burrington Jr. for a count of domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Burrington’s ex-girlfriend filed a domestic abuse report on April 10 following the incident she described as violent earlier that day. She said they have a 4-month-old infant together at Burrington been staying at her home.
The argument began, she said, when Burrington became upset she didn’t “care about his feelings due to him getting a divorce” from another woman, the warrant affidavit states. She said he threw a small storage cart at her and began hitting her in the back, causing her to fall on the front porch. She said he dragged her back inside, hooked his fingers in her mouth and swung her around, causing her to land face up in the front room’s couch.
Burrington began choking her until she said she had trouble breathing, the affidavit states. Then, she said, he shoved her to the floor and put his knee on her head before his mother came in and told him to stop. She said he threw her toward the mother and began choking her some more until his mother broke things up and he left. However, she said, it wasn’t over.
The woman said Burrington kicked in the front door and slapped her multiple times while saying for her to not call police, according to the affidavit. He then left again.
Burrington spoke with police on April 13. He said they’d argued a couple of days before and admitted to slapping her face when she pushed him, according to the affidavit. When shown pictures of the woman’s injuries, investigators said Burrington responded “yep” when asked if it would be a fair statement to say he was responsible for causing them.
According to the court documents, Burrington also assaulted the woman on Jan. 22 and 27.
A $30,000 cash warrant bond was set for Barrington upon arrest.