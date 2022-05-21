A 27-year-old man wanted for allegations he forced his then-girlfriend’s 9-year-old child to perform sex acts is in custody awaiting extradition from Georgia.
A person who lives in the home where he was arrested told The Constitution the shock of the arrival of U.S. Marshals on Monday was increased when she learned why he was being arrested.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant April 29 for Jaalil Khaleem Robinson for a count of forcible sodomy, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The Georgia-born Robinson was arrested Monday morning by U.S. Marshals at his cousin’s apartment in Kennesaw, Ga.
Destiny Grate, the girlfriend of Robinson’s cousin, said he’d been staying at the apartment “for a couple of months.” No one was aware of the allegations made against him and the arrival of the marshals proved a “shock,” she said.
Robinson has been wanted by the law following an investigation that began after the girl told her mother of the alleged abuse on Dec. 16, 2021, according to the warrant affidavit. The girl told investigators Robinson had told her to touch and kiss his genitals and she’d complied.
The mother told Lawton Police investigators she confronted Robinson about the allegation after they’d broken up. His reply, she said: “What are you going to do about it?” the affidavit states.
The ex-girlfriend filed for an emergency protective order against Robinson on Feb. 22, records indicate. After he was unable to be located, the order was unserved and then reissued March 17.
Grate told The Constitution the shock of having U.S. Marshals come to the door and take Robinson on Monday was exacerbated knowing he’d been around her young child.
According to the Cobb County, Ga., Detention Center inmate roster, Robinson has been in its custody since Monday with no bond as a fugitive from justice offense.
Robinson is awaiting extradition back to Comanche County for his initial appearance before the court.