A 27-year-old man is wanted for allegations he forced his girlfriend’s 9-year-old child to perform oral sex to him.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Jaalil Robinson for a count of forcible sodomy, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Gregory Adams stated he began investigating after the girl told her mother about the Dec. 16, 2021, according to the warrant affidavit.
The girl said Robinson had told her to touch and kiss his genitals, Adams stated. The mother told investigators she confronted Robinson about the allegation after they’d broken up and she said he replied, “What are you going to do about it?” the affidavit states.
A $300,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Robinson’s arrest.