EAKLY — An El Reno man is wanted by the law for allegations he locked a 14-year-old girl and her siblings out of her house and spit in her face.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Dallas James Tucker, 25, for a charge of child neglect as well as a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to life in prison.
Tucker is accused being a jerk to his girlfriend’s children who were left in his care March 10.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Malik Boardingham stated he was called shortly after 7 p.m. that night to a home in Eakly to investigate the incident. According to the probable cause affidavit, he learned Tucker had left the scene and the three children, 14, 12 and 10-years-old were at a neighbor’s house.
The 14-year-old girl had a large amount of spit on her face, according to the neighbors. They had arrived home earlier and the children had come running to them.
The teen girl told Boardingham her sister and brother had come home from their grandparents’ to find the house door locked. She said Tucker wouldn’t let them inside, the affidavit states. She said he had been standing at the front door and was flipping them off through the window.
The girl said Tucker eventually opened the door and told them, “I do not like you,” according to the affidavit. After letting them inside, he went into the younger kids’ room and told them they shouldn’t be in a room together. The girl said she responded “he was dumb” because they were siblings and said he responded, in turn, by spitting in her face. That’s when the three siblings left the house.
Once the kids’ mother came home from work and was informed of the incident, she asked to press charges, the affidavit states.