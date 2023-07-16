Man wanted for cheating Lawton banks of over $40,000

A 54-year-old Lawton man is wanted for using fraudulent checks and making cash withdrawals and purchases, causing total losses of more than $40,000 for two banks, police said.
Two separate felony arrest warrants were issued on Friday, July 7, in Comanche County District Court against Antonio Smith, alias: Tony Smith, alias: Devan Smith. Smith is charged with two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. The crime is punishable by up to 8 years of imprisonment, according to court records.
The affidavit for arrest warrant stated that Smith opened a bank account in August 2022 with City National Bank and deposited fraudulent checks totaling more than $6,000 in February 2023. He then withdrew money and purchased a cashier’s check and a money order. City National Bank reported a financial loss of $6,509.59, police said.
In May, Smith opened a personal and a business account with BancFirst and deposited fraudulent checks totaling over $45,000, then withdrawing the money. BancFirst reported a loss of $36,784.53, the affidavit said.
Bank accounts with Fifth Third Bank and Liberty National Bank, from which the money was supposed to be transferred, were both reported as closed, police said.