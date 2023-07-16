Man wanted for cheating Lawton banks of over $40,000

A 54-year-old Lawton man is wanted for using fraudulent checks and making cash withdrawals and purchases, causing total losses of more than $40,000 for two banks, police said.

Two separate felony arrest warrants were issued on Friday, July 7, in Comanche County District Court against Antonio Smith, alias: Tony Smith, alias: Devan Smith. Smith is charged with two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. The crime is punishable by up to 8 years of imprisonment, according to court records.

Recommended for you