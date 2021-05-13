A 44-year-old man with five prior felony convictions is wanted for allegations he broke into a medical marijuana dispensaries grow-house in late-April.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Robert Gene Walker for second-degree burglary, records indicate. Due to five prior convictions, he faces up to 35 years in prison.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Detective Kevin Duran was investigating the theft that happened between April 27 and 28 at the building owned by Bloom’s Dispensary at 3607 SW Bishop. The business was unoccupied however security video captured the theft.
According to the warrant affidavit, the business owner positively identified Walker from the video as the burglar. The grow house manager told police that even with a mask on, Walker was identifiable to him; he’s known Walker for over 20 years.
The burglar gained access through the outer wall by pulling back the siding and climbing up through the space and down the ceiling, the affidavit states. He didn’t set off any alarms until fleeing out the back door with unspecified items.
Walker’s five prior felony convictions are all from Comanche County: November 1995, two counts of second-degree burglary; and October 1998, two counts of second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a credit card, records indicate.
Walker’s cash warrant bond was set at $50,000.