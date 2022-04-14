The law is looking for a Lawton man accused of beating of his girlfriend that left her with a lacerated liver and fractured ribs.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Christopher Jordan Ototivo, 28, for charges of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm and feloniously pointing a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. Each felony count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Ototivo’s girlfriend told police she and Ototivo had returned to her home after drinking at a bar March 31 and she went to bed. She said Ototivo started breaking things and then attacked her while she was in bed, the warrant affidavit states.
The woman told Lawton Police Detective Clay Houseman that Ototivo was wearing steel-toed boots when he began kicking her in the ribs, the affidavit states. She said he also punched her in the face and choked her to near-unconsciouness.
Once Ototivo let go of her neck, the woman said, he grabbed her pistol and held it to her head. She said he told her, “He would call the police when she was dead,” according to the affidavit. When he went to the bathroom to flush her phone down the toilet, the woman said she was able to run naked and injured to her neighbors to call police.
After being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, it was learned the woman had a lacerated liver and fractures to nine ribs, the affidavit states. She was transferred to the trauma center at OU Medical in Oklahoma City.
A $500,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Ototivo’s arrest.