An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Lawton man accused of the May theft of a daycare’s van.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Dante Triplett for allegations of second-degree burglary and larceny of an automobile, records indicate.
According to the warrant affidavit, investigators believe Triplett threw a brick through the back door to get into Creative Moments Daycare, 1421 NW 67th, the morning of May 10. Once inside, he is believed to have taken the keys and stolen the daycare’s van.
Triplett later spoke with officers and said he would come in for an interview. The affidavit states he never showed up.
His cash warrant bond has been set at $50,000.
It is unclear if investigators believe there is a connection between the May break-in and one reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday at the daycare. Investigators learned a brick had been thrown through the window of the back door to gain entry.
The blaze is being investigated as a potential arson.