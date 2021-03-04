Law enforcement is on the lookout for a man accused of taking a baseball bat to his ex-girlfriend who has a protective order against him.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Johnny Kyle Lee McFarland Jr., 31, for domestic abuse – assault and battery, second and subsequent, as well as a misdemeanor count of protective order violation, records indicate.
Due to two prior felony convictions, McFarland is eligible for up to eight years in prison for the felony count if convicted.
McFarland is accused of breaking into his ex’s house on Feb. 26 and assaulting her with a bat.
The woman told police she’d been asleep when her ex-boyfriend burst into her home. According to the warrant affidavit, he hit her in the forehead and the ribs with the bat and took things from the home before fleeing. Investigators learned the woman has had an active protective order against McFarland since September 2020.
After running out of the house, the woman was able to flag down a car and get the driver to call 911, the affidavit states.
McFarland has prior felony convictions from Cleveland County, August 2015, assault and battery – felonious with dangerous weapon; and in Comanche County, February 2020, for a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate.