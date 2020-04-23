Police are looking for a 30 year old man accused of trying to set fire to a tiny house that had a woman inside.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant April 17 for Patrick Michael Oliver for the charge of fourth-degree arson, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Oliver is accused of trying to set fire to the tiny house on a trailer located at 4417 NW Baltimore on March 29, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Investigators were called to the address and found the tiny home built on a flatbed trailer that had gasoline poured down against its side.
Two women told police that Oliver had poured the gas on the structure while one of the women was inside, the affidavit states. It was never ignited.
Oliver’s warrant bond was set at $50,000. He is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.