A 29-year-old man is wanted for allegations he beat up his father, broke his nose and threatened to kill him.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Anthony Aaron Meece for a count of aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Meece is accused of the March 2 incident that left his father with a nose fracture and fracture under his right eye, according to the warrant affidavit.
Lawton police were called to the father’s home. He said his son got upset with him after being confronted about damaged property inside the house, the affidavit states. He said he went to sit down and relax and that’s when Meece attacked him and punched him several times.
The father said Meece choked him with both hands and put him in a headlock during the fight. He told investigators his son “told him he didn’t deserve to live” and that he “was going to kill him,” according to the affidavit.
Meece has a prior February 2014 conviction in Caddo County for distribution of controlled substance, records indicate.
A cash warrant bond of $100,000 was set for Meece.