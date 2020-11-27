An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a 60-year-old Temple man accused of videoing himself molesting a 6-year-old girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Charles Russell Beasley, 60, of Temple, with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than 25 years in prison.
Lawton police developed information about Beasley during the course of an investigation after receiving a report that he’d been inappropriate with the 6-year-old and that there could be video, according to the warrant affidavit.
The video was turned over to investigators.
During a forensic interview with the victim, she said Beasley touched her inappropriately, the affidavit states. Her mother said Beasley had admitted the acts to her.
The warrant bond for Beasley was set at $100,000.