DUNCAN — A Duncan man is wanted for an August 2021 burglary that took over $21,000 worth of items in Stephens County.
His accused partner told investigators he believes the man double-crossed him.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Nathaniel Wayne Chennault, 36, for a felony count of second-degree burglary after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Chennault and Rene Gonzalez are accused of committing the Aug. 5, 2021, burglary of a home at 1906 W. Camelback in Duncan, according to court documents.
Duncan police were called in May 2021 for a burglary of the home that resulted in the loss of an air compressor and miscellaneous tools, the probable cause affidavit states. In July, another burglary at the home resulted in drawers dumped on the floors, cabinets left open and numerous items missing.
Detective James Eggers stated due to the prior break-ins and items taken, a security camera was put in place. When the Aug. 7, 2021, burglary happened, it was caught on camera, according to the affidavit. The video revealed the suspects, according to Eggers.
The men were seen coming in through the patio door and entering the home. They exited with pillowcases stuffed with items, according to the affidavit. Gonzalez was seen carrying a can of bug spray; there are numerous wasps around the home, leading investigators to believe he’d been there before.
Eggers stated $21,287.36 worth of items were taken, including: a 42-inch flat screen TV, a .32 caliber handgun, a Craftsman riding mower, a Craftsman gas mower, lawn tools, numerous jewelry items, a man’s Rolex watch and a sterling dinnerware set.
At the time, Eggers didn’t know the men’s names in the video. On Feb. 16, that changed when more investigators reviewed the video and recognized Chennault and Gonzalez.
Eggers spoke with Gonzalez on Feb. 28 and admitted they’d taken the items and had stuffed the pillowcases in a vacant house across the street from the target home, the affidavit states.
When he went back to collect the pillowcases, Gonzalez said they were gone. This is when he and Chennault had a “falling out” because each thought the other went back and took the items, according to the affidavit. He also admitted to being at the home before, thus knowing to carry bug spray, but denied going in before, Eggers stated.
Gonzalez, 44, of Duncan, has been in the Stephens County Detention Center since October 2021 when he was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, after two or more former felony convictions, records indicate. His bond was set at $175,000.
Another $10,000 bond was set Feb. 22 after Gonzalez was charged with a felony count of false declaration to a pawn shop, records indicate.
Gonzalez has prior felony convictions: Comanche County – December 2005, second degree burglary; November 2010, second-degree burglary; and from Stephens County, two counts of possession of a credit card belonging to another, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Chennault has prior felony convictions in Logan County from March 2013 for possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a place for keeping/selling drugs, records indicate.