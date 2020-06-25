A truck sought in at least one Monday evening hit-and-run wreck led to the young suspected driver being caught with syringes and blamed for driving without permission.
Lawton Police Sgt. Cameron Paterson reported being called around 7 p.m. to the area of Northeast Flower Mound and Lake Avenue in regards to a white pickup with a construction sticker that had committed a hit-and-run. The officer was told the driver had fled on foot through a nearby field.
The mother of the victim from the first hit-and-run showed up and identified the truck, the report states. She told Paterson that the suspect had gone to the Sonic restaurant on East Gore Boulevard.
Officer Kendra Hallagin reported seeing damage to the truck’s front end and front tires.
Police went to the Sonic and found the young man and took him into custody. The mother identified him as the driver, according to the report. It was learned the driver of the truck had caused another wreck and had fled that scene as well.
The man was searched, and police found two syringes used for methamphetamine. Police found the man to be clear of warrants but he had multiple citations in his history for traffic wrecks. The man’s mother told police she hadn’t seen her son in several days and that he has been in “trouble” lately. The man said the truck’s owner had given him permission to use the truck and admitted to using meth earlier in the day. He also admitted to driving the truck and to calling his mom from Sonic to come and pick him up. The mother told Halagin her son doesn’t have a driver’s license. He was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and was released to his mother.
The owner of the truck spoke with Paterson. According to the report, the truck was supposed to have been in his employee’s possession and that he hadn’t given the man permission to use the truck. He said he wanted to press charges for unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
On Tuesday, Paterson was informed there was an arrest warrant out for the driver for possession of drug paraphernalia, the report states.