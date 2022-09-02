ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is accused of trying to use his pickup as a weapon against the Cyril High School basketball coach.
The coach claims it’s the culmination of ongoing harassment.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 4:46 am
ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is accused of trying to use his pickup as a weapon against the Cyril High School basketball coach.
The coach claims it’s the culmination of ongoing harassment.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Daniel Eugene Reynolds, 42, of Cyril, for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The allegation follows an Aug. 16 incident where Shane McLemore told investigators he was on his way home from work on Oklahoma 8 when Reynolds sped his pickup into the ditch near Monument Curve, north of Cyril, and swerved into him while attempting to run him off the road, the warrant affidavit states. He said Reynolds did it twice and almost flipped his pickup. Reynolds ended up behind McLemore and struck him from behind, he said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the collision but no injuries were reported.
“McLemore said this has happened several times in the past and that Reynolds has threatened him many times,” Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Brummell stated.
McLemore is the coach of Cyril High School’s boys and girls basketball teams. It is unclear if there is a connection between that and the allegations against Reynolds.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.