DUNCAN — A Lawton man accused of killing his great-grandmother in November 2021 will be formally arraigned for a slew of charges in another case.
On Feb. 3 in Stephens County District Court, Isaiah Derant Carpenter, 20, waived his preliminary hearing for felony charges; two counts of aggravated assault and battery of a peace officer, three counts of prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, attempted escape from a penal institution and second-degree robbery, records indicate.
Carpenter is accused of ripping the watch off a female detention officer’s wrist and breaking it during a Dec. 29, 2021, incident at the Stephens County Detention Center.
Carpenter has been in jail since Nov. 17, 2021. He has an arrest warrant out of Comanche County for allegations he stomped his 80-year-old great-grandmother to death.
Security video showed Carpenter run up behind the woman in her driveway at 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle and hit her in the face with his fist, knocking her to the ground, according to that case’s affidavit. Once she was down, he was seen stomping her in the face several times before leaving. She died the next day.
Later that afternoon, Carpenter was arrested in Stephens County. He was charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, attempted escape from arrest or detention, aggravated assault and battery upon a peace officer, attempted escape from a penal institution, and two counts of a prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing police and assault and battery, records indicate.
After the assault of his great-grandmother, Carpenter ended up in Marlow where he broke into an occupied home, was confronted and fled in a passing car, according to the affidavit. He got out later and fled but was picked up by law enforcement.
Carpenter is accused of his first alleged assault of detention officers as well as of an escape attempt the next day. He is accused of hitting two officers who’d come to check his cell, breaking the nose of one and causing multiple fractures to the other. He also is accused of spitting in another officer’s face.
Carpenter, who is held on two $250,000 individual bonds for a total of $500,000, returns to the Stephens County court at 9 a.m. March 2 for his formal arraignment in those cases, records indicate.
An active arrest warrant remains in Comanche County District Court records. Investigators have said Carpenter will be brought before a local judge after Stephens County’s cases have run their course.