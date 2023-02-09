DUNCAN — A Lawton man accused of killing his great-grandmother in November 2021 will be formally arraigned for a slew of charges in another case.

On Feb. 3 in Stephens County District Court, Isaiah Derant Carpenter, 20, waived his preliminary hearing for felony charges; two counts of aggravated assault and battery of a peace officer, three counts of prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, attempted escape from a penal institution and second-degree robbery, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you