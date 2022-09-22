A 29-year-old man is in jail after he was accused of trying to get contraband, including over 17 ounces of methamphetamine, into prison.
Nickelus Edward Smith, of Okmulgee, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs after former felony convictions, records indicate. He faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted due to two prior felony convictions.
Smith was arrested after the report of a man trespassing on the prison property, 8607 SE Flower Mound, revealed him walking near a prison-owned home, the probable cause affidavit. He was clad in black clothes and investigators said he appeared to hide in the grass or trees when vehicles approached.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Agent Travis Crawford stated he found Smith about a half mile north of the prison; he had fresh abrasions and cuts near his ankles and lower legs, the affidavit states. Smith said he’d been in an argument with his girlfriend and claimed he got out of a vehicle to walk around. He said he’d fallen asleep on a hill farther south. Smith told Crawford he’d just gotten out of Lawton Correctional Facility about a month ago.
During this time, a net bag was discovered near the northeast corner of the prison. Inside it was 77 grams of marijuana, 1,765 grams of raw tobacco, six cellphones, a pair of earbuds and eight cellphone charging cables, according to the affidavit. Another corrections officer identified it as a bag Smith was seen carrying earlier.
During questioning, Smith said he was being paid $500 by an inmate at the prison to provide the contraband. He said he’d left eight packages wrapped in black and camouflage tape near the home but claimed he didn’t know what was inside, the affidavit states. He said a Native American took him to make the drop off and claimed he saw two other people doing the same thing. He said they got two of the packages hung up on the prison’s fence.
Investigators went back to the location and found two bags concealed by shrubs in the grass. One bag contained three packages wrapped in camouflage tape and another had four packages wrapped in black tape.
Inside the first bag’s packages were 250 total grams of marijuana along with two pounds of tobacco, several cellphones, chargers, earbuds and six grams of methamphetamine, as well as screwdrivers, razor blades and lighters, the affidavit states.
More cellphones and contraband were found in the second package along with a vacuum-sealed bag containing 466 grams (16.45 ounces) of meth, another with 188 grams of meth, and the third with 1,055 grams of meth, as well as over 450 grams of marijuana, several packs of rolling papers and packs of cigarettes, according to the affidavit.
Smith’s cellphone also was found in the grass, Crawford stated.
Smith’s two prior felony convictions are from Okmulgee County from April 2015 for possession of a sawed-off shotgun and forcible sodomy, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond, Smith returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.
