A 29-year-old man is in jail after he was accused of trying to get contraband, including over 17 ounces of methamphetamine, into prison.

Nickelus Edward Smith, of Okmulgee, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs after former felony convictions, records indicate. He faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted due to two prior felony convictions.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

