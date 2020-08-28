A 39-year-old Lawton man was sentenced to serve five years of a 20-year prison sentence for a 2017 robbery of an east Lawton fast food restaurant at, what appeared to be, gunpoint.
Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Henry Damien Pellom IV to serve five years and one day in Department of Corrections (DOC) custody with 15 years of a 20-year sentence suspended followed by two years of DOC supervision once released. He was credited for time served. He is to serve 85 percent, 4¼ years, before becoming eligible for release. Once out, he is required to register with law enforcement as part of the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration.
Pellom also was ordered to pay $2,500 to the court by the end of Thursday as well as $1,312 in restitution to KFC/Taco Bell for the cash and cellphone taken.
In his blind guilty plea made June 26, Pellom said that on June 14, 2017, he went into the KFC/Taco Bell at No. 8 E. Lee, and “threatened employees … with what appeared to be an (sic) semi-automatic pistol in order to rob them of cash money and personal property.”
According to the restitution paperwork, Pellom stole a $200 cellphone, 38 gold dollar coins with 36 later recovered, and $1,100 in cash.
Pellom has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from April 2010 for possession of a controlled substance and from September 2010 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Pellom had been free on $100,000 surety bond.