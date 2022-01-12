A 41-year-old Lawton man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to raping a young girl.
The sentencing followed Brandon William Damon entering his blind plea of guilty to one felony count of first-degree rape before Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth on Nov. 16, 2021, records indicate. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Damon was sentenced to 20 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 5 years suspended. As part of his plea, he will also be under 2 years of supervised probation upon release and must complete programs in substance abuse and for being a sex offender.
With his plea, Damon admitted to sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl multiple times from the time she was 6 years old, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Damon has been held on $100,000 bond since his initial court appearance on Dec. 4, 2019. Records indicate an arrest warrant had been issued the prior October.