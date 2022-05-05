A 47-year-old Lawton man was ordered to serve 10 years in prison for causing his wife’s death in an April 2019 wreck caused by a seizure.
Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered the sentence for Stoney Allen Snider following his November 2021 guilty plea to a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, as well as a misdemeanor count of failure to maintain insurance or security, records indicate.
Tayloe sentenced Snider to 25 years with 10 years to serve. Due to the nature of the charge, he must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. He’ll serve two years of supervised probation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections following release and must register with the Mary Rippy Violent Offender Registry and pay $10,440.55 in fines and restitution.
In his guilty plea, Snider admitted he should never have been behind the wheel.
Snider admitted to driving the Dodge pickup that collided with other vehicles and then crashed into a home at 4216 E. Lee on April 10, 2019. The wreck killed his passenger, Nancy Snider. He suffered a seizure causing him to swerve all over the roadway, striking two vehicles, before hitting a tree and crashing into a home’s living room.
Nancy Snider was struck in the face by one of the porch supports during the crash. She would later die in an assisted living nursing home from “complications of blunt force trauma due to motor vehicle accident,” according to the affidavit.
Snider, who had a suspended license and no insurance, told investigators he was “aware that he should not be driving due to his license status and because of his medical condition which causes him to have seizures, sometimes multiple per day.”