A Lawton man will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegations he killed his wife and 1-month-old child.
David Van Duyn will make his initial appearance before Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Van Duyn is accused of shooting his wife, Naoko Van Duyn and the infant to death on Jan. 5 at their home at St. James Apartments, 8802 Cache Road.
Police responded to the area of apartments on the report of a suspicious male and found David Van Duyn. During the encounter, it was determined a welfare chuck on the woman and child in the home needed to be conducted, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. They were found dead inside the apartment.
David Van Duyn was taken into custody without incident, Grubbs said.
The deaths are Lawton's first two homicides of 2022.
More information will be updated as available.