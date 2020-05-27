A 30-year-old man with a prior gun-related conviction was charged with having a pistol and for making threats at a police officer.
Brandon Jamell Adams, a.k.a. Raza Blade, B.J. and/or Baby Blade, 30, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the gun charge.
Lawton police were called Thursday night to the area of Northwest 15th Street and Bessie Avenue for a large disturbance involving weapons. According to the probable cause affidavit, when officers arrived, multiple people were fighting and Adams was seen walking away with a firearm in his hand. An officer said he threw the gun under a car in a driveway.
The officer said Adams immediately began saying he’d found the gun in the road near a convenience store. He was placed under arrest and put in a police unit. The gun was discovered to be a chamber-loaded Glock.
While on the way to the jail section, Adams told the officer, “You know how I roll” and, according to the affidavit, before being put in his cell, saying, “You’ll find out one day soon.”
Adams has a prior Comanche County conviction from 2013 for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Held on $100,000 bond, Adams returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.