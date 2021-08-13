A man is in the hospital after being shot in the hip Friday morning.
Lawton Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Northwest 6th Street about 10:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the hip, said Andrew Grubbs, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department. He was transported to local hospital for his non-life-threatening injury.
The Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this incident.
If you have any information concerning this or any other felony, you can call 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at lawtoncrimestoppers.com