A Lawton man was “obviously intoxicated” when he missed a stop sign and T-boned a Ford Focus that was occupied by four people, two of them girls aged 6 and 4, police said.
He then fled, but was later found by the Lawton Police Department.
Anthony George Hankins, 56, was arrested after, police said, he caused several injuries in a wreck at 3:14 p.m. Friday at Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue. He was charged Tuesday in Comanche County District Court with felony counts of driving under the influence with breath alcohol content of 0.08 or more — great bodily injury, as well as leaving scene of accident involving injury. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to obey traffic control device. Driving under the influence with great bodily injury is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.
Investigation by police revealed a Ford Focus, driven by a 62-year-old female, was driving northbound on Northwest 17th Street and going through the intersection of Northwest Lincoln Avenue with no stop sign, the affidavit states. At the same time, Hankins was driving his Dodge truck westbound of Northwest Lincoln Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” ignoring the stop sign at the intersection and crashing into the passenger side of the Ford Focus. He then left the scene, police said.
Lawton PD reported the driver of the Ford Focus suffered a minor concussion. The front seat passenger, a 33-year-old mother of the two children in the back seat, sustained two breaks in her pelvis and a break in her right femur. She was later flown to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City for treatment.
The 6-year-old girl on the passenger side sustained a laceration to her right eyebrow and swelling to her right eye. The 4-year-old girl on the driver side had abrasions to her neck and shoulders from the car seat safety straps, according to the affidavit.
Officers located the suspected Dodge truck in a driveway over 3 miles from the site of the accident. Police officers noticed that both front air bags were deployed, and there was fresh damage and red paint transfer consistent with the damage of the crash.
Police said Hankins was “very slow and unsteady” while they were trying to question him. He had red droopy eyes “as if he had a hard time keeping them open,” the affidavit states. During the conversation with the officers, he said things like “I know why you are here” and “I’m sorry mom” several times. Police officers noticed him having fresh abrasions to his left arm, as well as an odor of alcohol.
According to the affidavit, Hankins was “obviously intoxicated.”
Hankins was arrested and transported to the hospital for a blood test. There, it turned out he had a broken bone in his left forearm, police said.
After being released from the hospital, Hankins was transported to Comanche County Detention Center. He is out on $40,000 bond, court records indicate.
Hankins has prior DUI convictions in Oklahoma, police said.