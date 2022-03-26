A hit-and-run wreck in December led police to a man who is suspected of driving a stolen car when the incident occurred.
Lawton Police Detective Justin Johnson stated the case began the night of Dec. 31, 2021, with a hit-and-run wreck investigation.
A woman and her mother told investigators Mark Corbett was the driver who struck their car with a Toyota RAV-4 with no license plate and offered investigators his direction of travel. They said he is known for thefts in their neighborhood, as well as from when he worked at Starbucks and he’s now banned from there, the probable cause affidavit states.
Corbett was located and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.
Johnson stated Lawton Kia made a stolen vehicle report on Jan. 3 for the same RAV-4 that was stolen overnight Dec. 30, 2021, according to the affidavit.