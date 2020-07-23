Police are trying to get to the bottom of a Tuesday night stabbing to the neck that left a Lawton man in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital.
Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer, said officers were called around midnight Tuesday to Southwestern Medical Center after the injured man arrived in a personal vehicle. Emergency treatment to his neck wound was made before a medi-flight took him to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He is listed in critical condition, he said.
Detectives are trying to get to the bottom of what happened. Although the cause remains unknown, Garcia said the stabbing took place at 6301 NW Oak.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the department, 580-581-3270.
You can also contact anonymously at Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma, 580-355-4636; or online: lawtoncrimstoppers.com.