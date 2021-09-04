A Lawton man is in jail on $500,000 bond after he was accused of kidnapping and trying to murder a woman with a machete.
Samuel Flores, 67, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder with deliberate intent and kidnapping, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.
Lawton police were called shortly after 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to 1409 NW 15th after the woman’s daughter said her mother was being held by a man with a knife.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman came to a window covered in blood, but said she couldn’t answer the door. Officers forced entry and found her in a pool of blood.
Flores, armed with a machete, refused to drop the weapon, and was shot multiple times by two police officers, the affidavit states.
The woman suffered a large cut to the back left side of her head, left shoulder, left arm and her left hand was almost completely severed, according to the affidavit. Investigators noticed several bruises on her body that were considered consistent with prior abuse.
Once treated and stabilized at a hospital, the woman said her boyfriend, Flores, had been acting weird leading up to Aug. 29. She said on that day, a series of physical abuse kicked off. She said he hid her phone and wouldn’t let her leave. She told investigators he’d hit her so many times she became tired and just laid down.
On Wednesday, the woman’s daughter knocked on the door. Flores told the mother to tell her she was fine. According to the affidavit, she told her daughter she was fine but knew her daughter didn’t believe her. That’s when, she said, Flores pulled her back inside and shut the door.
Flores armed himself with a machete and said, “If the cops come in we are both gonna die,” the affidavit states. That’s when she said he began hitting her with the machete. When she heard gunshots, she said she crawled out the front door.
Due to it being an officers-involved shooting, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is scrutinizing the police actions taken during the incident. Once the investigation is completed into that aspect of the case, a report will be presented to the Comanche County District Attorney’s office for a decision as to the shootings justification or if charges are warranted.
Per Lawton Police Department police, the two officers who fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the OSBI investigation.
Flores returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.