ANADARKO — Investigators have said the man shot in a Dec. 28, 2021, standoff with police is a suspect for a November shooting in Anadarko as well as another on Christmas Eve.
Once he’s medically cleared, Garrick Mitchell Boyiddle, 33, of Anadarko, will be taken into custody.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Anadarko police were called at 9 p.m. Dec. 28 to a local hotel. They arrived to find a man, woman and child inside a vehicle and tried to make a stop before the driver took off, according to the OSBI.
A pursuit followed including the Anadarko and Verden police as well as the Caddo County and Grady County Sheriff’s offices and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A trooper was able to do a tactical maneuver to stop the car on a Grady County Road.
Once stopped, the woman and child escaped the vehicle. Both were unhurt. The man, later identified as Boyiddle, remained inside and a short standoff followed, according to the OSBI.
The impasse ended with an altercation and shots fired. Boyiddle was hit and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Anadarko police identified Boyiddle as the suspect who shot a man twice outside Dollar General Store on Christmas Eve.
Charges are expected to be filed soon in this case, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Boyiddle is already facing another allegation of shooting with intent to kill for a November 2021 incident in Anadarko. An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 9, 2021. Due to his prior felony conviction record, he faces between four years to life in prison if convicted of this charge.
Anadarko police were called two days earlier to 301 E. Broadway where a shooting occurred. A man at the scene said he’d come to the home to pick his brother up for work.
He said there were two people inside, a woman and a man who began arguing, according to the probable cause affidavit. He broke it up and the man went outside. He said he heard a glass-breaking sound, looked outside and saw a man he didn’t know pointing a gun and shooting at him.
The man ran back inside and grabbed a mock assault rifle of his brother’s and pointed it at the shooter in hopes of scaring him. Gunshots continued ringing his way, the affidavit states. The two men then got into a white Cadillac and left. The woman identified the shooter at “Osceola G-babyy.” Police later learned that is a nickname for Boyiddle.
Police found three spent shell casings and two mushroomed rounds, as well as damage to the home, the affidavit states.
A man who’d been with Boyiddle told investigators he was scared what might happen to him for speaking with police; he said Boyiddle is affiliated with the Indian Brotherhood gang, according to the affidavit.
Boyiddle has prior felony convictions in Comanche County for leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and domestic abuse in December 2014, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in December 2016, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
The OSBI said the incident remains under investigation. Once completed, the agency will turn over its investigative report to the District Attorney for consideration of charges, if warranted.