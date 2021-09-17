Police responding to gunshots arrived to find a dog had been shot and a tale to follow.
It’s a story of man shoots dog, second man threatens to shoot man.
Lawton Police Officer Cecilia Vela responded around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 2300 block of Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue to a shots fired call. Arriving officers found it had been a dog that was shot.
Vela reported speaking with the man who admitted to shooting the dog with his .22-caliber rifle. He said his wife awakened him because of the sound of an aggressive dog attacking someone.
With rifle in hand, he said he went to help the man. According to the report, the dog approached him as he stepped outside, and he yelled for someone to come get their dog. Nobody came. He said he shot the dog because it continued approaching. He couldn’t remember the dog’s demeanor because, he said, of everything going on.
While trying to aid the wounded dog, a man in a dark colored Ford pickup came up to him and pointed what looked like a 1944 handgun in his face, the report states. Despite being told multiple times to stay down, the man said when he tried to get up, the other man pointed the gun at his face.
When the stranger asked a woman if she was calling police, he took off.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the incident and it appeared to match the man’s retelling of events, Vela reported.
Animal Control were called to the scene and took the dog to for medical treatment. The dog’s condition is not known.
No arrests have been made in the incident.