Taken into custody

Jerry Anderson gets handcuffed and readied to be taken to the Comanche County Detention Center by Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Williams after being sentenced Wednesday to serve three years in prison for the September 2020 shooting death of Hadyn Williams.

 Scott Rains/staff

A Geronimo man was sentenced to prison for taking the life of Hadyn Williams, 24, in 2020.

Presiding Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe followed the recommendation from the district attorney’s office and sentenced Jerry Wayne Anderson, 41, of Geronimo, to a 10-year term with three years to serve behind bars and seven years suspended after he pleaded guilty May 17 to a count of second-degree manslaughter. He will have to serve 85 percent of the three years, or just under two years and five months, before being considered for parole.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you