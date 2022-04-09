A 27-year-old man found guilty of killing a man by shooting into the wrong home will serve the rest of his life behind bars.
On Friday, Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Ziakorey Demon Barner to serve a life sentence with no possibility for parole for a count of first-degree murder, records indicate. Meaders followed the recommendation of the jury in sentencing.
Barner was found guilty following trial in February of firing 17 gunshots into the home of Donald Bowman, 60, during an act to shut down a rival who called him out via social media, according to the prosecution. Barner shot at the rival’s neighboring duplex at 203 NW Northwood Drive instead of the intended target.
Bowman was struck in the head by one of several bullets that went through his walls during the shooting.
Barner also was found guilty of five other charges: felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of eluding police and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Meaders ordered Barner pay $3,258.40 reimbursement to Bowman’s widow, as well as $34,000 in fines, records indicate.