Michael Alan Lorentz, 42, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for accidentally killing a mother of five with a trash truck while under the influence of drugs in 2017.
District Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced Lorentz to serve 10 years in prison with another 5 years suspended, along with a $1,000 fine and court costs, court records indicate. The crime falls under the statute that 85 percent of the sentence must be served before consideration for parole.
Lorentz pleaded guilty in July 2019 to a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter. He admitted to driving a trash truck that struck Andrea Kay “Drea” Robertson, 28, while she was walking in the 600 block Southwest 52nd Street on July 4, 2017. In his plea, he admitted to operating the truck while “under the influence of intoxicating substance.”