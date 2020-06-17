A Lawton man pleaded guilty to slandering a former co-worker by creating a fake Facebook profile and posting racially volatile comments on social media.
Micah DeShawn McClellan, 27, turned himself into authorities Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of slander, according to court records. The crime is punishable by between 20 and 120 days in county jail and/or a fine between $100 to $500.
McClellan admitted to creating a false Facebook page and of representing himself to be a former co-worker at Willow Park Care Center. By pleading guilty, he agreed its intent was to cause public outcry of racism and injustice against the Facebook user. He’d been fired from the facility shortly before creating the social media profile.
Its result of posting on Facebook groups created a firestorm of fallout. There were calls for the victim to be fired. Investigators said the posting also incited others to call her work and send harassing messages through social media. Investigators described threats of ‘bodily injury, bombings and other unlawful acts (made) to her and her family,’” the affidavit states.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office and an analyst from the Fusion Center of Oklahoma in tracing the source of the fake account to McClellan. During an interview with sheriff’s investigators, he confessed to making the Facebook account with the intent to have the real owner fired from her job.
Free on a $1,000 own recognizance bond, McClellan is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:15 p.m. July 15 in Associate District Judge Grant Shepard’s courtroom.
McClellan is ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family as well as with any Willow Park employees. As part of his bond condition, he is not allowed to post on social media or the internet.