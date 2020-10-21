After pleading guilty in September to a 2019 murder, a 33-year-old Lawton man entered pleas on two other cases Monday.
Arrieus Adonte Sentrail Sims Jr. entered guilty pleas to District Judge Irma Newburn to felony counts of first-degree robbery with a weapon, and to possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Newburn sentenced Sims to serve 45 years with Department of Correction with 20 years suspended on each count. The sentences run concurrently.
Sims entered another guilty plea before District Judge Scott D. Meaders for a first-degree count of arson and received another 45 year sentenced with ODOC with 20 years suspended. The sentence also runs concurrently with the other case.
Both sentences piggyback with a sentence given by District Judge Emmitt Tayloe when Sims pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He, again, received 45 years with ODOC with 20 years suspended for each count.
Sims pleaded guilty to the Aug. 22, 2019, killing of Michael Hyde, 33, of Lawton, during a drug-fueled game of Russian-roulette.
According to the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, Hyde died from a gunshot wound to his right chest that went through his back. Hyde had a small amount of methamphetamine in his system when he died.
Sims shot Hyde with a revolver after loading a round, spinning the cylinder, pulling the trigger and pointing it at the man. When the first time failed, another spin led to Hyde’s death, according to investigators.
The second possession of a firearm count is from Sims possessing a .22 caliber rifle that same day. Due to his prior Comanche County convictions of knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, Sims wasn’t supposed to have a firearm.
The arson conviction stems from him setting fire to his hospital bed while in for observation.
