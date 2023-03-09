Kevin Thomas Williams Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to an amended count of first-degree manslaughter in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.

Williams was accused in the death of his 3-month-old daughter. His first-degree murder trial ended in deadlock in January after seven hours of deliberation.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you