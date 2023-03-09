Kevin Thomas Williams Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to an amended count of first-degree manslaughter in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.
Williams was accused in the death of his 3-month-old daughter. His first-degree murder trial ended in deadlock in January after seven hours of deliberation.
Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders followed the district attorney’s office recommendation and sentenced Williams to 30 years in prison with eight years to serve and 22 years suspended. He will be under Department of Corrections supervision for two years upon release from prison and will have credit for time served.
Williams was charged in June 2020 and has been in Comanche County Detention Center custody on $1 million bond.
Investigators first began investigating the case on March 9, 2019, when 3-month-old Kembry Dior Jenkins, who’d been left in Williams’ care, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and had stopped breathing.
The girl was transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Oklahoma City due to the severity of her injuries, according to trial testimony. it was discovered she had brain hemorrhaging and retinal bleeding consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome, according to the doctors.
The baby girl was put on do not resuscitate status on March 19, 2019, and released home to hospice care three days later. She died on March 31, 2019.
Dr. Sarah Passmore, a child abuse pediatrician with St. Francis, testified that the girl’s injuries were consistent with child abuse and that the onset of symptoms would have begun immediately following the abuse.
According to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, blunt force head trauma was determined to be the cause of death and the manner was described as homicide.
Williams told police he’d been caring for the child while her mother went to the store. He said the baby began to cry and needed a bottle so he propped her on the bed and propped a bottle beside her while he left the room to tend to other children in the home. He said he returned to find the girl lying on the bed and it appeared she was choking.
Williams has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from October 2014 for possession of a firearm while on probation, records indicate.
