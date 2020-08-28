A 49-year-old Lawton man will spend a year in the county jail after pleading guilty to attacking a jail officer in 2019.
Donald Glen Long entered his guilty plea in Comanche County District Court to a felony count of assault and battery on a police officer Wednesday, records indicate.
District Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced Long to five years in the Department of Corrections (DOC) with one year to spend in the Comanche County Detention Center with the balance suspended and credit for time served, followed by two years under DOC supervision. He is also ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and a mental health evaluation.
Long pleaded guilty to the Sept. 17 fight in the City Jail that ended when an inmate helped officers break it up.
Lawton Jail Corrections Officer Russell Stobaugh told investigators that he was summoned to the jail around 3:45 p.m. for a disturbance between two inmates. The officer intervened when the disturbance turned physical.
According to the incident report, with the assistance of another inmate, Stobaugh broke the fight up and one man was removed from the cell. The assisting inmate put the other fighting inmate, Long, into a position facing the cell wall.
Long grabbed Stobaugh by the neck and the other inmate broke his hold and subdued him.
Long has prior Comanche County convictions: two from June 1989 — the first for concealing/withholding stolen property, attempted second-degree burglary and false declaration of ownership in pawn; the second for another count of concealing/withholding stolen property and false declaration of ownership in pawn; August 1992, second-degree burglary after former conviction of a felony; and August 2001, first-degree burglary after former conviction of a felony, records indicate.