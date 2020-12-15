Quique Tamboura Lamour Johnson, 42, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder.
Johnson, along with Jennifer Lanee Curry, both of Lawton, were charged May 8 in Comanche County with a felony count of second-degree murder in the death of Keith Riboldi on Jan 2. Both also were charged with conspiracy to commit distribution of heroin — the heroin/morphine that killed Riboldi.
According to records, police were called the evening of Jan. 2 to 1507 NW Euclid on the report of a possible overdose. They arrived to find Riboldi lying on the floor unresponsive and not breathing. His mother was at the scene and told police she believed he overdosed on heroin. He had fresh track marks on his arms, according to investigators.
While executing a search warrant, detectives recovered a loaded syringe that later tested positive for heroin, a used syringe and tiny pink baggies that had residue that hadn’t been seen by them before, the affidavit states. His toxicology report later revealed he’d overdosed on heroin or a heroin/morphine mixture.
The investigation led police to Johnson and Curry’s home at 1708 NW 13th where investigators found a similar baggie as found at Riboldi’s containing heroin, used syringes that tested positive for morphine and one that tested positive for the heroin/morphine mixture, according to the affidavit. Curry also had a loaded syringe containing the mixture as well as multiple tiny baggies containing its residue.
Messages regarding heroin purchases between Curry and Riboldi were examined by police. In one, Curry referred to “China White” and said it was “stout and he shouldn’t do the whole point,” the affidavit states. It was sent just prior to Riboldi’s death. She continued messaging him asking if he was OK but they were received following his death.
Several witnesses told investigators they’d bought heroin from Curry multiple times and knew she sold “China White,” which is stronger than the heroin they’d bought from her before, the affidavit states. Police also were told that she sells for Johnson and that she’s sold Fentanyl before.
Witnesses said that Curry was “very upset and hysterical the night of and morning after Ribold’s death and that she told them that she had sold” to Riboldi shortly before he died, the affidavit states. She was arrested.
Detectives learned from several witnesses that Johnson is a known heroin dealer they had bought from “numerous times,” according to Lawton Police Detective Brittany Schulte. They also showed messages to and from Johnson regarding selling and mixing heroin to investigators.
Johnson has a prior Comanche County conviction from September 2013 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
As part of the plea deal, Johnson will serve eight years in the Department of Corrections for the murder and five years for the drug charges with both sentences to run concurrently.