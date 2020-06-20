A Lawton man pleaded guilty to causing a fracture to a 4-month-old boy in May 2018.
On Tuesday, Robert Joseph Dean Jr. entered his guilty plea to a felony count of child abuse by injury, records indicate. He is represented by Larry Corrales.
When asked by the judge, “On that day did you willfully use unreasonable force on (the child) who was 4 months old at the time by forcefully removing him by his arm from his Pack-N-Play, which resulted in a fracture to his arm?” Dean replied “Yes, sir.”
Neuwirth ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Dean was originally charged June 11, 2018, with the felony count. After making his initial appearance, he was ordered held on $50,000 bond. Records indicate his bond was reduced to $25,000 on July 20 and he was freed on July 23, 2018.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Dean remains free on bond.