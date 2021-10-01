On the day he was due to begin trial for a coordinated attack on a fellow prisoner, a 40-year-old Lawton man pleaded guilty to his role in that and another crime.
Mark William Mohow pleaded guilty before Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn to a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit assault and battery, records indicate.
Newburn ordered Mohow to serve a 20 year sentence with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 10 years suspended and 10 to serve. Records indicate he owes $22,415.43 in fines and restitution that includes an over $20,000 medical bill for the injured prisoner, records indicate.
Mohow admitted his role as one of three men accused of a coordinated attack July 11, 2019, on another inmate while detained at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Mohow said he and Anthony LeMart Charcoal, 40, and Trevor Leif Toppah, 31, conspired while in Comanche County Detention Center Pod 258 on the second floor of the jail to assault the man. He admitted they ganged up on and beat him in the face and chest area with their fists.
Charcoal pleaded guilty in July 2020 to his role in the assault and received a 9 year sentence with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 5 years suspended and 4 years to serve, records indicate.
Toppah was convicted of his role in May 2021 and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.
Mohow also pleaded guilty to a felony count of unlawful discharge of mace, pepper mace or other deleterious agent against an officer and received another 20 year sentence with the Oklahoma Department of corrections with 10 years suspended and 10 years to serve. The sentence runs concurrently with the aggravated assault case.
DOC records indicate Mohow has prior convictions: Oklahoma County — July 2000, second-degree burglary; June 2007, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and February 2014, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and Payne County — November 2002, possession of a weapon within a penal institution, records indicate.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.